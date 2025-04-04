Promising Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 1st

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Expedia Group, and Las Vegas Sands are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares that represent ownership in companies owning, operating, or managing hotel properties. They offer investors exposure to the hospitality industry, with performance often linked to travel trends, economic cycles, and overall industry health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $52.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,658.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,772.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,745.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 7,350,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,416. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,881,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.17. The company had a trading volume of 810,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.72. The stock had a trading volume of 600,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,765. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $165.89. 801,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,390. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

