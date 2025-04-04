Promising Esports Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that participate in the competitive video gaming industry, including those involved in game development, event organization, team management, and related broadcasting or merchandising. They allow investors to tap into the growth of a rapidly evolving entertainment sector, although they often come with unique risks associated with market volatility and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 803,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. 55,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.68. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

