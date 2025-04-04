Proem Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Zeta Global comprises 0.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zeta Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.