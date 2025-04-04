Proem Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 1.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Proem Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,816.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 312,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 296,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.40 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

