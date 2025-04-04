Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,991,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Post by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Up 2.0 %

POST opened at $118.04 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Report on Post

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.