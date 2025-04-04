Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Sells $385,245.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pool Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of POOL opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $402.45. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

