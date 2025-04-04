Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.90.
About Polar Power
