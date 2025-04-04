Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.90.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

