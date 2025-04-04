Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 951,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 482,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.99. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
