Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,111,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.