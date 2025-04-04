Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $510.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.12 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

