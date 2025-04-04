Pitcairn Co. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after buying an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 554,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $154,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

