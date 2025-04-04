Pitcairn Co. Buys 2,273 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,118.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 365,012 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2,732.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 213,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

