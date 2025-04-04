Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FormFactor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

