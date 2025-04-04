Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,094 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the period. Noah comprises about 0.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned 0.46% of Noah worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Down 3.9 %

NOAH stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $605.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Noah in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Noah in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noah

Noah Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.