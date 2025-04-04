Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $607.88 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $678.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.