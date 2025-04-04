Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.37% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $227,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

