PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

PMX stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.