PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $14.45 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

