PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $14.45 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.