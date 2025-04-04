Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes $4.92 Million Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.70% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,372,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $24,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.09. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,653,391.20. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

