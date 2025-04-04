Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 4,387 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

