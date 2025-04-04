Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 2,590 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $97.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

