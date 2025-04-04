Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 25,944 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,269,000 after buying an additional 599,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after acquiring an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $262,618,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,884 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

