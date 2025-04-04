Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.12% of Kanzhun worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,060,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,300,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,744,000 after buying an additional 510,745 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Kanzhun by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,658 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

