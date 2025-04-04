Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $5.70 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 547.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Doximity worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after buying an additional 219,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

