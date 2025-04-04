Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $5.47 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 28.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 805.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $213.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average is $204.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.