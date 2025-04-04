Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 15.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.