Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 32,200 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

