Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 44,547 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHVS
Pharvaris Trading Down 2.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.