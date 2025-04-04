Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 44,547 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -3.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

