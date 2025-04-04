Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Acquires $74,999.25 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CATX opened at $1.96 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

