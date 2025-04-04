PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

