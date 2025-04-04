Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Penumbra Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $272.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average is $244.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $21,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
