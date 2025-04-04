Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $272.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average is $244.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $21,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.