Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Pentair Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after buying an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,085,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

