PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1793734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 9.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
