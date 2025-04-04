Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $365.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Penguin Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $16.19 on Friday. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,480.86. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,960. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,684 shares of company stock worth $393,617 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
