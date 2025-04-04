Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penguin Solutions traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 497773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other Penguin Solutions news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $137,006.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,311.40. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,684 shares of company stock worth $393,617. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $809.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

