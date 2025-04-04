Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 555,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,949,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. This trade represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

