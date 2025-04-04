PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

ACWI stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

