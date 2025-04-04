PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $249.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

