PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,098,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,431.38. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Accenture Trading Down 4.7 %

ACN opened at $301.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.23 and a 200-day moving average of $354.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

