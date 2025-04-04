PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 1.05% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.42. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.6156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.51.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

