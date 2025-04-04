PAX Financial Group LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after buying an additional 8,617,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

