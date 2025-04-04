PAX Financial Group LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

