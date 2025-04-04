PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in News by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in News by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Down 3.7 %

NWS stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

