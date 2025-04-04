PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.