PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

