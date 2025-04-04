Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODV. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Development will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

