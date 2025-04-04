Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.39. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
Orvana Minerals Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$44.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.
About Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
