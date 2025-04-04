Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Takes Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $977.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $97.89.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

