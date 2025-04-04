Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys New Position in Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned 0.18% of Fifth District Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

Fifth District Savings Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Fifth District Savings Bank stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile

Fifth District Savings Bank ( NASDAQ:FDSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

