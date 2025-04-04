Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 601 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $12,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Paylocity stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

